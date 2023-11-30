Passenger Punches American Airlines Employee Several Times In Face

A Connecticut man is facing several charges after he brutally assaulted an American Airlines employee on a plane at Miami International Airport. According to an arrest report obtained by NBC Miami, 29-year-old Bruno Luke Machiavelo was arrested in connection to a Monday night (November 27) attack that left the victim hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police said Machiavelo was on a flight set to depart from MIA to New York's La Guardia Airport when he started experiencing a panic attack. He told a flight attendant he needed medication inside his checked bag, but the worker said he couldn't retrieve his medicine at the time, officials claim.

Machiavelo reportedly said he "took planes down with panic attacks in the past," and the crew decided to remove him from the plane. When an American Airlines manager approached the 29-year-old passenger, Machiavelo started screaming and pushing the manager away from him, the report states.

As the passenger exited the plane, Machiavelo punched the manager several times in the face before throwing her to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the jetbridge, according to police. She was rushed to the hospital and left with permanent scarring to her face and head, officers wrote. The 29-year-old was also accused of pushing a gate agent, who fell to the floor and hurt her hands.

When police officers responded to the scene, they found several passengers restraining a screaming and kicking Machiavelo. The Connecticut man was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital. After he's medically cleared, he's expected to be booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery, battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence.

American Airlines condemned the chaotic assault in a statement issued on Tuesday (November 28):

"Yesterday evening, law enforcement was requested at Miami International Airport due to a disturbance on the jetbridge where a customer physically assaulted a team member. Acts of violence against our colleagues are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time."