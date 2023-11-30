Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Pennsylvania restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Pennsylvania are served at Green Eggs Cafe in Philadelphia. The Food Network praised the delicious 'cakes toppings!

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Pennsylvania:

"Don’t let the name of this Seuss-inspired restaurant confuse you. The short-rib Benedict and various egg skillets are all very tempting, yes, but the pancakes are what drives the brunch rush weekend after weekend. Traditional 'cakes come piled high with everything from strawberries and blueberries to chocolate chips and ice cream — but forget all of that. If you really care about pancakes (and you must, otherwise you wouldn't be reading this), there’s no choice but the red velvet stack layered with strawberry mascarpone. Supremely dense with crispy edges, these square-shaped beauties are crowned with airy Chantilly cream and fresh strawberries. One other reason to love this cafe? It's BYOB, so don't forget to bring some prosecco for a tangerine-juice mimosa."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pancakes across the country visit foodnetwork.com.