Scammers List Million-Dollar Seattle Home For $10,245

A million-dollar Seattle home was listed for just $10,245 without the family's knowledge. KIRO 7 uncovered a Zillow scam where someone tried to sell a house located near the affluent Green Lake neighborhood, where the average price for homes is $962,260.

”It looks like a clear Zillow scam," Galen Caldwell, the owner of the three-bedroom, two-bath house, told reporters. "They’re trying to get people to wire the money.”

The fraudulent listing, which has since scrubbed the fake details from the house's Zillow page, included strange instructions asking people to "first call Mandi in Vegas. Deposit $245 cash via Western Union. Send to my mom." According to reporters, the $10,000 balance will be due at closing or can be paid over five years at $167 a month.

Archived data on Google also showed Zillow did list the house for $10,245 at one point. KIRO 7 also has screenshots of the scam listing, and Caldwell said the house isn't for sale.

After reporters contacted Zillow about the fake listing, the company immediately took it down. A spokesperson also issued this statement on the incident:

"Our teams use several different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing, actively screening for possible scams and blocking them from being posted, and if a listing is found to be fraudulent, it is removed from our site as quickly as possible."