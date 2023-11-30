Subway Adds Sweet 'Footlong Dessert' To Permanent Menu

Christmastime is just around the corner, and what better way to gear up for the holiday season than by consuming a few sweet treats! According to Food & Wine, Subway is kicking off holiday cheer in a big way with the PERMANENT addition of the footlong cookie! Yes, you read that correctly: a giant, tasty, footlong dessert.

This item was offered by Subway for the first time in 2022 and received such a positive response that the fast food chain's leaders decided to keep it on the menu full-time. Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, explained the idea behind the new permanent addition.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu. At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips, and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."