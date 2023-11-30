The Best Restaurant In Illinois, According To Guy Fieri
By Logan DeLoye
November 30, 2023
The world was introduced to hit TV Series Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri, in 2007 and foodies have sought out Flavortown ever since! In the show, Fieri travels around North America to find the best (you guessed it) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!
Fieri road-tripped across Canada, Mexico, and The U.S. for 46 seasons, interviewing restaurant owners and sampling delicious cuisine from a wide array of ethnicities. The show became so popular that Feiri opened a handful of Flavortown Kitchen hotspots across America to share his love for delicious, flavorful food with everyone!
According to Delish's list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in each state, Vito and Nick's Pizzeria in Chicago is the best of the best. This restaurant ranks as the best restaurant in Illinois to be featured on the show.
Here's what Delish has to say about the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Illinois:
"While many people associate Chicago with deep dish pizza, Vito and Nick's Pizzeria has been making the case for thin crust since 1946. Using a family recipe for the dough, the pizzas have a cracker-crisp consistency that keeps people coming back—especially for popular pies like the Italian beef pizza."
For a continued list of the best restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives across the country visit delish.com.