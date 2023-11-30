The Best Restaurant In Massachusetts, According To Guy Fieri

The world was introduced to hit TV Series Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri, in 2007 and foodies have sought out Flavortown ever since! In the show, Fieri travels around North America to find the best (you guessed it) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!

Fieri road-tripped across Canada, Mexico, and The U.S. for 46 seasons, interviewing restaurant owners and sampling delicious cuisine from a wide array of ethnicities. The show became so popular that Feiri opened a handful of Flavortown Kitchen hotspots across America to share his love for delicious, flavorful food with everyone!

According to Delish's list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in each state, Kelly's Diner in Somerville is the best of the best. This restaurant ranks as the best restaurant in Massachusetts to be featured on the show.

Here's what Delish has to say about the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Massachusetts:

"Housed in a classic dining car, Kelly's Diner not only perfectly captures the retro aesthetic of a mid-century diner—it hits the nail on the head with the food as well. The Massachusetts eatery serves up the best classic cuisine, like pancakes and meatloaf. Though "diner lobster" was deserving of an SNL sketch for a reason, you actually should try the lobster here. The lobster roll was a hit on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Also: Kelly's was the very first diner Guy Fieri visited on the show. Iconic!"

For a continued list of the best restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives across the country visit delish.com.