The Best Restaurant In Minnesota, According To Guy Fieri
By Logan DeLoye
November 30, 2023
The world was introduced to hit TV Series Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri, in 2007 and foodies have sought out Flavortown ever since! In the show, Fieri travels around North America to find the best (you guessed it) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!
Fieri road-tripped across Canada, Mexico, and The U.S. for 46 seasons, interviewing restaurant owners and sampling delicious cuisine from a wide array of ethnicities. The show became so popular that Feiri opened a handful of Flavortown Kitchen hotspots across America to share his love for delicious, flavorful food with everyone!
According to Delish's list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in each state, Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis is the best of the best. This restaurant ranks as the best restaurant in Minnesota to be featured on the show.
Here's what Delish has to say about the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Minnesota:
"You wouldn't expect authentic Cuban food behind the doors of Victor's 1959 Cafe, a small dive restaurant in Minneapolis, but that's exactly what Guy found when he visited on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. From fried plantains to classic Cuban sandwiches, the restaurant brings the heat to Minnesota."
For a continued list of the best restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives across the country visit delish.com.