When exploring a new city, many visitors' first stops are likely the same places that everyone goes. Though these spots, from historic landmarks and major music venues to must-try restaurants and theme parks, are popular tourist spots for a reason, sometimes one may want to visit a low-key attraction that will provide a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan area.

Casago searched for destinations around the country that are worth a visit but still offer a peaceful experience compared to popular tourist-heavy locales. The site compiled a list of the "most peaceful" tourist attraction in each state, with The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine, Florida earning the title of the most peaceful tourist spot in the entire country, with 41% of reviews using the world "peaceful."

According to the site, the most peaceful tourist spot in all of Tennessee is the Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville, just a short drive from the heart of Music City. This serene path offers miles of nature trails that are the perfect getaway from the busy streets of Nashville. It along with Shelby Farms Park in Memphis were also named among the most peaceful tourist spots among America's major cities.

Here's how Casago determined which attraction was the most peaceful in each state:

"Casago analyzed the 'Things to Do' sections of publicly available TripAdvisor pages for all 50 U.S. states and 20 major U.S. cities. We ranked the attractions in each state and city according to the number of times 'peaceful' is mentioned per 1,000 English-language reviews."

Read up on the most peaceful tourist attractions around the country at casago.com.