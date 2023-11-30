This Shrine Was Named Florida's 'Most Peaceful' Tourist Spot
November 30, 2023
The United States has a reputation for being a loud and expressive country, and its tourist destinations are no different. Vibrant celebrations, bustling metropolitan cities, and massive theme parks make up the American experience. With that said, the nation is full of places that will leave you feeling relaxed and calm. These tranquil spots range from national parks and desert vistas to gorgeous botanical gardens and exquisite architectural marvels.
If you're looking for some peace and quiet on your next trip, Casago revealed the most peaceful tourist spot in every state. According to the website, Florida's top pick is the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine!
This Catholic shrine, located at the Nombre de Dios Mission, was also crowned the most peaceful tourist spot in all of America! Analysts said 41% of this place's reviews used the word
"peaceful."
Here's how writers determined the most soothing tourist destinations in the U.S.:
"Casago analyzed the 'Things to Do' sections of publicly available TripAdvisor pages for all 50 U.S. states and 20 major U.S. cities. We ranked the attractions in each state and city according to the number of times 'peaceful' is mentioned per 1,000 English-language reviews... We excluded some categories such as spas, 4WD, horse riding tours and more."