Two Georgia Restaurants Among The 25 Best New Restaurants In 2023

Georgia is once again being recognized as the home of some of the best new restaurants in the entire country.

Yelp released its picks of the 25 best new restaurants in 2023 to shout out "the rising stars of the culinary world." To determine the list, Yelp looked at full-service restaurants that opened after January 1, 2022, ranking its picks based on factors like volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and August 7, 2023.

Two restaurants in the Peach State are among the best new eateries in America: Oreatha's at The Point and Oaxaca, both in Atlanta.

Coming in at No. 4 is Oreatha's at The Point, found in Cascade Heights and serving up a menu that showcases comforting flavors from around the globe. According to. Yelp, executive chef Christian "Lucke" Bell, inspired by his time growing up in Chicago and dining with friends from different backgrounds, "takes guests around the world of home cooking — with a Southern twist." Some dishes you can find on the menu include Thai-seasoned catfish, fried green tomato capreses, duck ravioli, crawfish poutine and a Korean fried chicken sandwich, to name a few.

Mexican restaurant Oaxaca came in at No. 17. Yelp reviewers said the "incredibly fresh and authentic" food is the "star" at this eatery, which offers up incredibly flavorful dishes like elote, Birria de res, tacos al Pastor, churros served with Mexican-style chocolate sauce and much more.

Check out the full list at Yelp to read up on the best new restaurants in the country.