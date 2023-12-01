California Restaurant Named 'Best Classic Diner' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 1, 2023

Empty Diner interior
Photo: E+

It does not get more classic than a greasy hamburger paired with a large chocolate milkshake and a side of crispy fries. All this can be yours and then some with a visit to your local diner. There is one diner in each state known for serving the most delicious classic dishes around. Be it stellar service with a smile, unmatched recipes passed down through the decades, or general ambiance, something about this one-of-a-kind spot keeps customers coming back for more.

If you're going to enjoy a classic meal, why not indulge at the best classic restaurant in the state?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic diner in California is Pann's in Los Angeles. LoveFood praised this diner for its "plentiful supply" of delicious menu options.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Established in 1958, this famed Inglewood diner is known for its preserved Googie architecture, with an irregular-shaped roof, distinctive neon sign, and retro interior. Typical diner favorites are in plentiful supply, including chicken wings, pancakes, French toast, hash browns, and eggs – but it’s the house specialty of fried chicken and waffles that has people talking."

For a continued list of the best classic diners across the country visit lovefood.com.

