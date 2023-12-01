'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Charged With Killing Her 4th Husband

"Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow has been charged in connection to the killing of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. Vallow, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering her two children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, was extradited from Pocatello Women's Correctional Center in Idaho to Arizona to face charges of first-degree murder and first-degree premeditated murder.

Vallow is being held in a high-security wing of Estrella Jail in Phoenix.

"She's deemed to be high security," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "So she'll be isolated in a high-security area."

"She'll be housed here until the conclusion of her case, and then once there is a conclusion, the county attorney will have to determine – I would imagine that she would have to return to spend her time there," he added.

Vallow was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder. Prosecutors allege that Vallow plotted with her late brother, Alex Cox, to murder Vallow, who was shot by Cox during an argument in 2019.

She is also accused of plotting with Cox to murder Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece. Boudreaux survived a drive-by shooting that he claimed was committed by Cox.