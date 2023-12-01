Illinois Restaurant Named 'Best Classic Diner' In The Entire State

It does not get more classic than a greasy hamburger paired with a large chocolate milkshake and a side of crispy fries. All this can be yours and then some with a visit to your local diner. There is one diner in each state known for serving the most delicious classic dishes around. Be it stellar service with a smile, unmatched recipes passed down through the decades, or general ambiance, something about this one-of-a-kind spot keeps customers coming back for more.

If you're going to enjoy a classic meal, why not indulge at the best classic restaurant in the state?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic diner in Illinois is the Little Goat Diner in Chicago. LoveFood praised this diner for its savory Japanese pancakes.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Little Goat Diner is run by James Beard Award–winning chef Stephanie Izard, so you can expect food that's a cut above standard roadside fare. That said, the joint stays true to diner traditions, with booths, spinning chrome bar stools, and blue-rimmed plates all adding oodles of retro charm. The all-day menu is full of crowd-pleasers like pancakes and corned beef hash, alongside less typical fare like okonomiyaki: a savory Japanese pancake topped with pork belly and a poached egg."

For a continued list of the best classic diners across the country visit lovefood.com.