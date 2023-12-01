Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Illinois restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Illinois are served at M. Henry in Chicago. The Food Network praised the restaurant for its vanilla mascarpone cream between the pancakes.

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Illinois:

"Chicago locals will dare you to name a pancake better than the Blackberry Bliss Cakes at M. Henry, a globally inspired cafe that’s stolen the spotlight on the Windy City’s breakfast scene since opening its doors in 2011. Remarkably light, these fluffy hotcakes swaddled in warm fruit and vanilla mascarpone and topped with a brown sugar-oat crust offer a thoughtful blend of flavors and textures that results in an unstoppable breakfast force. The heavy dollop of vanilla mascarpone cream between the pancakes does just enough to cut the sweetness of the dark berry sauce, and the crunchy oat topping makes for a chewing experience that will give you more to ponder than your average butter-soaked stack. To put it simply, this is a breakfast worth planning your weekend around. And besides, where else in Chicago can you queue up for bottomless mugs of organic coffee?"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pancakes across the country visit foodnetwork.com.