Massachusetts Restaurant Named 'Best Classic Diner' In The Entire State

It does not get more classic than a greasy hamburger paired with a large chocolate milkshake and a side of crispy fries. All this can be yours and then some with a visit to your local diner. There is one diner in each state known for serving the most delicious classic dishes around. Be it stellar service with a smile, unmatched recipes passed down through the decades, or general ambiance, something about this one-of-a-kind spot keeps customers coming back for more.

If you're going to enjoy a classic meal, why not indulge at the best classic restaurant in the state?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic diner in Massachusetts is Casey's Diner in Natick. LoveFood praised this diner for its famous hot dogs.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Believed to be one of America’s oldest diners still in operation, Casey’s 10-stool dining car has been serving customers since 1922, although it began life as a horse-drawn wagon 32 years before that. It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the diner by around 30 years. People come to experience a slice of history and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs – get yours 'all around,' with relish, onions, and mustard."

For a continued list of the best classic diners across the country visit lovefood.com.