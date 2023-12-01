Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Massachusetts restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Massachusetts are served at Kristen's Breakfast in Braintree. The Food Network praised this restaurant for its specialty topping options.

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Massachusetts:

"Rejoice, sugar fiends, for this is one-stop shop for morning glory. At Kristin's in Braintree, you'll find a dizzying pancake menu that includes 18 specialty options like M&M, birthday sprinkles, German chocolate, caramel pecan and cookie dough. The s'mores pancakes are the diner's true claim to fame, but unlike some of the other intentionally genius combinations, these were the result of a happy accident. After mistakenly receiving a case of graham crackers in a delivery, owner Kristin Son — dubbed "The Pancake Queen" by her regulars — decided to put the ingredient to good use, and a local breakfast legend was born. For a quintessentially Massachusetts order, go for the Boston Cream Pancakes, featuring a river of sweet cream and flowing chocolate."

