North Carolina Man Reeling After $1 Million Lottery Win: 'I Was Stunned'

A couple in North Carolina will have an even bigger 50th wedding anniversary celebration after scoring a massive $1 million lottery win.

Edward Davis Jr., of Lillington, purchased a $2 Quick Pick Powerball ticket from Fast Mart on South Main Street ahead of the drawing on November 22. Fortunately for the Harnett County man, his lucky ticket ended up matching the numbers on all five white balls, overcoming the odds of 1 in 11.6 million to win the $1 million prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Davis was still reeling from the major win while speaking to lottery officials.

"I was stunned," Davis said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet."

Davis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week, taking home a grand total of $712,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, Davis and his wife plan to use some of the new winnings to take a trip to celebrate being married for 50 years.

"We haven't decided where we will go yet, but we will definitely go somewhere," he said.

In addition to their to-be-determined trip, Davis said he also hopes to use his new winnings on a tractor, "probably a John Deere."