The Cost Of Living In Nevada Is Incredibly Shocking

Prices are rising all over the country, and, in certain locations, the effects of inflation are felt more than others.

According to WiseVoter.com:

"The cost of living varies significantly across the United States, with some states having much higher costs than others. The cost of living is a measure of how much it costs to maintain a standard of living in a particular area, taking into account the prices of goods and services like food, housing, transportation, and healthcare.

States on the Northeast and West Coast have higher costs of living compared to those in the South and Midwest. Generally, states with higher costs of living have higher wages and salaries to compensate for the increased expenses.

Hawaii has the highest cost of living index of 184, which is significantly higher than any other state in the US. The state with the lowest cost of living index is Mississippi, with a score of 85. Other states with relatively high costs of living include California, New York, and Massachusetts. On the other hand, states with lower costs of living include Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas."

Nevada is ranked 20th in the U.S. when it comes to cost of living. A livable wage is considered $16.24 in the state, and the minimum hourly wage is $10.5. Its cost of living index is 103.2.