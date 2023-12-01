VIDEO: Illinois House Goes Viral For 'Bejeweled' Taylor Swift Light Display

It's time to take things "Back To December" with a holiday tradition that we know "All Too Well."

One Naperville family's house has gone viral for its epic Taylor Swift-themed Christmas light display... "Are You Ready For It?" According to WGN9, Amy Scott and her daughters, 18-year-old Rebecca and 21-year-old Emily, are huge Swifties, to say the least. They took a "Blank Space" and turned it into an "Enchanted" display for the whole world to marvel at this holiday season. Despite not being able to make it to the Eras Tour this year, the trio was inspired to create the one-of-a-kind light show after watching "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie in theaters this fall.

The display is so grand, that Scott, her daughters, and her husband, Brian, had to start crafting the decor at the beginning of November.

“We made almost everything. My husband, Brian, is a printer. We thought of it, and then he created our vision. The girls and I did all the glittering, of course.” The "Bejeweled" house, located near Atlas Lane and Tupelo Avenue, has such a big Reputation that Rebecca and Emily made a TikTok account dedicated to the display. The family set up large prints of Swift's albums featured in the Eras Tour amid a Gorgeous array of lights, and even made time to place a cardboard Travis Kelce cut-out (with a Santa hat) on the roof!