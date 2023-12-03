Jalen Hurts Evaluated For Serious Injury
By Jason Hall
December 3, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pulled from Sunday's (December 3) game against the San Francisco 49ers to be evaluated for a possible concussion, the Eagles confirmed on their X account.
"Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts is being evaluated pursuant to the Concussion Protocol," the Eagles wrote.
Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and played several snaps before Hurts returned to the game after a fourth down conversion.
The Eagles trailed the 49ers, 35-13, when Hurts returned to the game midway through the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old entered Sunday's game as the current favorite for the NFL MVP award, according to VegasInsider.com.
Hurts led the Eagles to an 10-1 record while throwing for 2,697 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 242 of 358 passing, while also recording 410 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 rushing attempts, entering their Week 13 matchup.
The Eagles were defeated by the Niners, 42-19, in the highly-anticipated matchup between the two teams, the first since Philadelphia defeated San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game in January. The Niners improved to 9-3 with Sunday's win, while Philadelphia dropped to 10-2.