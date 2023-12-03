Jalen Hurts Evaluated For Serious Injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pulled from Sunday's (December 3) game against the San Francisco 49ers to be evaluated for a possible concussion, the Eagles confirmed on their X account.

"Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts is being evaluated pursuant to the Concussion Protocol," the Eagles wrote.

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and played several snaps before Hurts returned to the game after a fourth down conversion.

The Eagles trailed the 49ers, 35-13, when Hurts returned to the game midway through the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old entered Sunday's game as the current favorite for the NFL MVP award, according to VegasInsider.com.