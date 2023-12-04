California Destination Named 'Fastest-Growing City' In The US For 2023

Many beautiful American cities would be great places to call home. Population rates are rising for one Golden State gem in particular, and it's no coincidence.

According to a list compiled by SG Analytics, San Francisco is the fastest-growing city in all of California. San Franciso was also named the fastest-growing city in the United States for 2023. Other cities on the list include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Austin, Texas, Georgetown City, Texas, and more!

So, why San Francisco?

"Technology giants and their new interns occupy San Francisco while having contributed to 5.5% of the US GDP in 2022. This Silicon Valley in the Bay Area extends to Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. Amid the massive tech layoffs and recruitment pauses, San Francisco continues to create valuable innovations and attract talent from all over the world."

Here's what SG Analytics had to say about compiling the data to discover the fastest-growing cities across the country:

"You can determine the difference between their growth through multiple metrics. For instance, assessing public transportation quality and private vehicle usage can help estimate the effectiveness of planned roads and railway tracks."

For more information regarding the fastest-growing cities in America, visit us.sganalytics.com.