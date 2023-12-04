Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Overlooked' Cities In America

More and more Americans are turning their attention toward places that don't as much attention as renowned destinations. These spots often offer interesting experiences, neat landmarks, scenic views, and other appealing draws that would entice most people.

If you're looking for a change of pace in your travel plans, Cheapism crafted a list of the "most overlooked" cities in the nation. The roundup includes destinations that are considered charming, underrated, and usually attract fewer crowds.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado landed a spot on the list! This destination has been getting more attention thanks to the plethora of natural vistas surrounding the city, plus the many outdoor activities you can do. Here's why writers recommend Glenwood Springs:

"Overshadowed by the likes of Denver, Boulder, and Aspen, Glenwood Springs has its own brand of adventure to offer visitors. Boulder Weekly calls it a "true multi-sport mecca" that is more family-friendly than other Colorado hotspots with its beginner-friendly skiing, whitewater rafting, hiking, fishing, and more. Once you're too tired to move, go soak in the mineral water at Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. A short drive east of Glenwood Springs just off Interstate 70, Hanging Lake is a National Natural Landmark well worth the short but steep trail you'll need to follow to see it."