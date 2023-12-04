Dua Lipa Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa is reportedly single again! Over the weekend, The Sun UK reported that the pop star has called it quits with filmmaker Romain Gavras after making their public debut on the red carpet in May.

An insider said Dua wants to focus on her music as she gears up to drop her third album, which is expected to arrive in early 2024. "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love," the insider told The Sun. “She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour." They added, "Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”

In July, the "Houdini" singer went Instagram official with Gavras, wishing him a happy birthday with a sweet photo of the two of them walking down a hallway with their arms around each other.

The former couple had been romantically linked since February and were spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in March. Sources shared that Lipa and Gavras had been "quietly getting to know each other for months," following her break-up with Anwar Hadid.

At the time of her breakup with Hadid, Dua opened up about trying to enjoy life without a romantic relationship. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she said in 2022. In her arts and culture newsletter Service95, Dua also wrote about taking herself out on a date in New York. “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone. I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”