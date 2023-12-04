'Historically Significant' Skeletal Remains Discovered At Florida Lake

Skeletal remains deemed "historically significant" were pulled from a Florida lake recently, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Officials said recreational divers initially found the remains in a lake on Oakridge Circle near Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Thursday (November 30).

After the divers reported their discovery to deputies, the sheriff's office dispatched underwater drones and a dive team to search for the remains, a news release states. According to the statement, the dive team had to search around 200 feet below the surface. They also had deputies armed with rifles to protect divers from 8-foot-long alligators lurking in the water.

"Our on-scene initial assessment is that these skeletal remains could possibly be historically significant," LCSO wrote. "This investigation will take some time, as great care is being given for any possible evidence or historical artifacts."

Deputies said they're working with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. No word on how long it'll take to identify the remains, or what makes them historically significant.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials haven't said if there was foul play suspected.

