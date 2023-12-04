PHOTOS: 'Rare' Animal Discovered Among Pile Of Leaves In California

A "rare animal" was discovered among a pile of leaves in Palo Alto last Wednesday (November 29) and one local animal control officer could hardly believe his eyes. According to SF Gate, Palo Alto Animal Control officer Cody Macartney was the first to discover the animal in the leaf pile near lower Matadero Creek. There, Macartney found a female beaver, wrapped in her tale, trying to stay warm amid the leaves.

The officer had received calls about the animal's presence at the creek earlier in the day but didn't initially believe suspicions to be true as a beaver sighting in that area would be extremely rare. Sure enough, Macartney arrived on site and there she was! When he waded towards the beaver, she was so calm that she barely moved. The stunned officer explained the extent of the rarity to SF Gate.

“We don’t see something like this every day. I’ve been here 21 years, and I’ve never heard of anyone catching or getting a call for a beaver.”