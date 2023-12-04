Two Nebraska Cities Named Among The 'Most Sinful' Places In The US

Would you consider your city to be a "sinful" place to live?

Out of 182 cities, two Nebraska spots ranked among the most angry, jealous, vain, lustful, lazy, and vice-heavy places in the entire country. Violent crime, fraud, obesity, number of adult smokers, number of DUI-related fatalities, number of casinos per capita, number of adult entertainment establishments, tanning saloons, state volunteer rate, and high school dropout rate are just a few of the many metrics that Wallet Hub used to compile their list of the most sinful cities across the country.

According to the list, the most sinful cities in Nebraska are Omaha and Lincoln in that order.

Here's what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most sinful cities across America:

"To determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness. Finally, we calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, or WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities."

