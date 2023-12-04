An investigation is underway after someone emptied massive tanks of wine inside a family-owned wine cellar in Washington State last month. KING 5 obtained surveillance footage of a mysterious person wearing a mask and a cowboy hat entering the Sparkman Cellars facility in Woodinville after 7:30 p.m. on November 22.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the perpetrator accessed the facility through an employee entrance using a code. The video shows the suspect walking through the building around 10:34 p.m. before heading to the back of the facility where the wine is produced.

Minutes later, the person started draining two tanks full of white wine and spilling the alcohol on the production floor. Reporters said each tank can hold about 2,500 gallons of wine. The masked vandal was filmed exiting the wine cellar at 10:40 p.m. as the wine continued to pour out of the tanks.

The news station said employees discovered the massive mess two days after they returned from Thanksgiving break. The damages are estimated at $600,000 though Sparkman Cellars haven't provided an official amount, KOMO reported, citing KCSO.

The Woodinville Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon (December 5).