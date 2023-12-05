100-Year-Old Illinois Bakery Is Permanently Closing Its Doors

A beloved bakery in Berwyn is permanently closing its doors this week after a century of unmatched service and sweet treats. According to WGN9, Vesecky’s Bakery, located at 6634 West Cermak Road, announced that they would be shutting down for good after satisfying sweet tooths' for an entire century.

The bakery took to Facebook on Monday (December 4) to share the news with locals, tourists, and beloved regulars.

"We know it’s a bit early, but due to circumstances tomorrow, Tuesday, will be our last day open. We are so grateful to all of you for your support throughout the many years. We will not be reserving orders by phone. It will be by a first come first serve today and tomorrow. Thank you!"

Pastry lovers flocked to the comment section to share cherished memories stating, "What's the chance of a Vesecky's Best recipe book? Let the recipes live on. Thank you from the Dedowicz household since 1955," and "So glad I got to visit one last time two weeks ago. My freezer is full of delicious danishes and coffee cakes in Lexington, KY. Thanks for all your hard work over the years."

So, why exactly is this historic town treasure closing its doors?

Owner Nancy Vesecky spoke with WGN9 regarding the reason for shutting down the bake shop, mentioning that it was just time to retire.

The last day to pick up an iconic Vesecky’s Bakery Kolacky, rye bread, or Houska, will be Tuesday, December 5th.