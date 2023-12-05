$44 Million Florida Lottery Ticket Expires In Less Than A Week

Check your tickets! The deadline to claim a Florida Lottery ticket worth millions of dollars is approaching fast.

In late November, lottery officials notified players about a $44 million FLORIDA LOTTO prize expiring at midnight EST on Monday, December 11.

Here are the winning numbers from the FLORIDA LOTTO drawing on June 14: 09 - 13 - 15 - 46 - 51 - 52.

The winner bought the Quick Pick ticket from a Sunoco Express, located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee, according to a news release. Officials are urging players who purchased a FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from this store to check their numbers from the June 14 drawing.

The winning ticket can be validated at any Florida Lottery retailer, but the prize must be claimed at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Players can visit the Lottery's website or free mobile app for more information. They can also call the Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787.

Live FLORIDA LOTTO drawings happen every Wednesday and Saturday between 11:20 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. EST. The next jackpot is $24.5 million. You can also check the numbers on the Florida Lottery's website.

If you didn't win the prize, you could try your luck with four new scratch-off games that were announced this week.