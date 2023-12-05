5 Florida Eateries Ranked Among 2023's Best New Restaurants

As the year inches to a close, many news outlets are recognizing new restaurants and eateries for their stellar service, amazing concepts, and mouthwatering dishes. Yelp recently unveiled its 2023 list of the "Best New Restaurants" to recognize the "rising rising stars of the culinary world."

Five out of the 25 esteemed eateries featured on the list are located in South Florida, and the highest-ranking one is Osteria! Located in Miami, many Yelpers are entranced by this "hidden gem's" decadent Italian dishes. They also say it's perfect for either a romantic date night or an outing with friends or family.

"Reviewers talk up the pasta choices and specials, such as Ravioli Fichi e Gorgonzola (fig-filled house-made ravioli with gorgonzola sauce and crispy prosciutto) and Cacio e Pepe e Tartufo (pasta prepared tableside in a wheel of Pecorino Romano cheese and topped with shaved truffles)," writers praised. "Be sure to save room for dessert, because the tableside tiramisu is not to be missed."