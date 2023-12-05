Cardi B & Offset Reportedly Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
By Tony M. Centeno
December 5, 2023
Fans believe Cardi B and Offset might be going through another rough patch in their relationship.
On Monday, December 4, Bardi took to her Instagram Story and posted a suspicious statement to her 168 million followers. In the post, she wrote "You know when you just out grow relationships." She followed up with another story that says, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings ... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!" The emotionally-charged posts were enough to send fans scrolling through her Instagram page looking for any clues about what may have caused her to say all that. In their search, they realized both artists no longer follow each on IG.
Fans aren't sure what to make of Cardi's statements after both rappers unfollowed each other. Offset hasn't made any posts related to Cardi's sentiments. However, he did upload a clip of Al Pacino in Scarface, which could be interpreted as a cryptic response.
The couple had been going strong since they got back together in 2018. Since then, they've welcomed two children into the world, Kulture (5) and Wave (2). In 2023, they celebrated New Year's Eve together in Miami and starred in a viral McDonald's ad for Valentine's Day. They also hit the stage together on several occasions like at Rolling Loud Miami in August, and tag-teamed on two new songs for Offset's Set It Off album. Things seemed to going well so far, however, the couple has had its fair share of issues in the past.
It's not clear whether Cardi's posts are a sign of trouble or just a PR stunt for her upcoming album. The couple is expected to hit the stage in Miami for New Year's Eve in Miami. Hopefully, they will remain together.