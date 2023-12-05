Cardi B & Offset Reportedly Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Fans aren't sure what to make of Cardi's statements after both rappers unfollowed each other. Offset hasn't made any posts related to Cardi's sentiments. However, he did upload a clip of Al Pacino in Scarface, which could be interpreted as a cryptic response.



The couple had been going strong since they got back together in 2018. Since then, they've welcomed two children into the world, Kulture (5) and Wave (2). In 2023, they celebrated New Year's Eve together in Miami and starred in a viral McDonald's ad for Valentine's Day. They also hit the stage together on several occasions like at Rolling Loud Miami in August, and tag-teamed on two new songs for Offset's Set It Off album. Things seemed to going well so far, however, the couple has had its fair share of issues in the past.



It's not clear whether Cardi's posts are a sign of trouble or just a PR stunt for her upcoming album. The couple is expected to hit the stage in Miami for New Year's Eve in Miami. Hopefully, they will remain together.

