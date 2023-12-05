Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & More To Celebrate 'New Era' In Florida Gaming

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games," said Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. "With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world."



The celebrity guests will also join Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen for a ceremony to commemorate the start of the new games just two years after the Gaming Compact was signed and approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida. To celebrate the momentous occasion, DJ's Diplo and Cedric Cervais will perform exclusive sets poolside at The Guitar Hotel while surrounded by food from Carbone. Bruno Mars will close out the night at a massive concert at Hard Rock Live.



The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will continue the celebration with a series of events throughout the weekend.