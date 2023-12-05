Florida Teacher Arrested For 'Suspicious Activity' With Student

A South Florida charter school teacher was arrested after police got reports of "suspicious activity" between him and a female student. Jose Glen Rodriguez Vazquez, a 33-year-old athletics instructor at Doctors Charter School in Miami Shores, was charged with offenses against students, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the student skipping class multiple times to visit Rodriguez Vazquez's office, even though she wasn't assigned to any of his classes. One of the videos allegedly shows him looking at the girl's bottom as she bent over to pick up a cup near his desk. She was reportedly wearing a short skirt at the time. In another video, they went to a corner outside his classroom before later returning to the office.

During an interview with detectives, the student admitted to having several sexually charged conversations with Rodriguez Vazquez. In the video where they went to a corner, she claims he told her, “I wish I could kiss you right now." Police also reviewed the girl's phone, which showed multiple incoming and outgoing phone calls with the teacher.

Police allege the incidents recorded by surveillance cameras happened between Halloween and November 14.

Officers took Rodriguez Vazquez into custody after pulling him over after school on Friday (December 1). According to authorities, the 33-year-old invoked his right to not speak with investigators without his attorney present.

Doctors Charter School confirmed Rodriguez Vazquez was fired in a statement to NBC Miami:

"Recently, we received a report of possible inappropriate behavior by a staff member. We conducted an investigation, and worked closely with the Village of Miami Shores Police Department. As a result of our investigation, Mr. Glen Rodriguez, who was employed as the athletic director and teacher, was terminated as an employee of Doctors Charter School. As a result of the police department’s investigation, Mr. Rodriguez was arrested off campus. DCS continues to cooperate with all law enforcement authorities and cannot comment further on the investigation."