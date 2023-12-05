Historic Washington Store Named One Of America's Best Dessert Shops

Everybody loves a good treat once in a while, whether it's a batch of freshly-baked cookies, a slice of cake, or a box of crafted chocolates. Many bakeries and dessert shops exist just to satisfy people's sweet tooth, but some stand out thanks to their stellar creations and unique takes.

If you're curious about these special shops, look no further than USA Today. The website rounded up five of the best dessert and treat shops in the United States.

"To find the top spots to indulge, a panel of experts made their selections for the best places to go for desserts and treats across five categories," writers explained. "To decide the winners, our readers voted for their favorites over a period of four weeks – and the results are in."

A historic candy shop in Washington State got the spotlight, and that's Bright's Candies! It was also deemed the country's "best candy store" if you're craving one-of-a-kind or specialty treats.