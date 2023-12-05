Historic Washington Store Named One Of America's Best Dessert Shops
By Zuri Anderson
December 5, 2023
Everybody loves a good treat once in a while, whether it's a batch of freshly-baked cookies, a slice of cake, or a box of crafted chocolates. Many bakeries and dessert shops exist just to satisfy people's sweet tooth, but some stand out thanks to their stellar creations and unique takes.
If you're curious about these special shops, look no further than USA Today. The website rounded up five of the best dessert and treat shops in the United States.
"To find the top spots to indulge, a panel of experts made their selections for the best places to go for desserts and treats across five categories," writers explained. "To decide the winners, our readers voted for their favorites over a period of four weeks – and the results are in."
A historic candy shop in Washington State got the spotlight, and that's Bright's Candies! It was also deemed the country's "best candy store" if you're craving one-of-a-kind or specialty treats.
Here's what else they had to say about the business:
"A mainstay in historic downtown Walla Walla, Washington since 1934, Bright’s Candies keeps it old-school by handcrafting fine chocolates and confections using old family recipes and copper kettles. Specialties run the gamut from a variety of chocolate truffles to peanut brittle and salted caramels, all of which guests can watch being made via viewing windows flanking the side of the shop. Speaking of salted caramel, the caramel apples made with local apples are said to be the best in the state."
Customers can also look forward to gourmet popcorn, chocolate-covered fruits, fudges, classic candies, and much more. They can also make for great gifts for any occasion.