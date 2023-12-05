Home Explodes As Police Attempt To Execute Search Warrant

A large explosion rocked a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday (December 4) night. Officers responded to the home around 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports of possible shots fired.

Authorities learned that somebody inside the home had fired off between 30 and 40 flares during the day.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect inside, but they did not respond. They secured a search warrant and tried to go inside the house at 8:25 but were met by gunfire.

A few minutes later, the house burst into flames in a massive explosion that shook the neighborhood and caused the home to collapse. Several nearby homes were evacuated but residents were allowed to return a few hours later after the firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Three officers suffered minor injuries in the blast but did not require hospitalization.

Officials said that they believe the suspect was the only person inside the house when it exploded. Officers have been unable to go inside the house to confirm if they are deceased.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

The FBI and the ATF are assisting local police with the investigation.