Kentucky Cities Recognized As The ‘Most Fun Cities In America’

Living somewhere where you’re always smiling is a goal you should want to accomplish. Imagine never be bored by your surroundings and always being able to find something to do whenever you want to switch up your routine or explore more of your city.

If you’re wondering if where you live is considered “fun,” WalletHub.com has curated a list of the country’s most exciting cities from coast to coast:

“Everyone's brand of fun is different. Some people like trying new restaurants, traveling, visiting bars and clubs, or playing outdoor sports. Others enjoy riding roller coasters, going to the movies or playing video games. But having fun can be expensive - the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $3,400 on entertainment annually.

The decision of where to live could save or cost you a lot of money and fun, so it's fair to wonder what makes a fun city. At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that offers a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won't have to compromise with your friends, family, or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together.”

To arrive at the findings, WalletHub.com compared over 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics.

Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top 150 on the list of the most fun cities in America. These include Louisville at number 42 and Lexington-Fayette at number 108.