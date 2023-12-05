Popular Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Fun' Cities In America

What counts as fun to you? That could manifest as sunbathing on the beach, spending a whole day at a theme park, or simply dining at a restaurant. Many people flock to destinations just to experience all that and more, depending on what that city or town has to offer. Depending on how much they enjoy their time, tourists may end up becoming residents in these places.

If you're thinking about visiting or moving to an exciting spot, WalletHub refreshed its list of the "most fun" cities in America based on a variety of cost-effective and engaging activities.

"To help Americans find the cities with the most significant number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics," analysts explained. "They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries."

Denver ranked in the Top 15 thanks to its vibrant nightlife and plethora of activities for both locals and tourists to partake in, including restaurants, tourist attractions, amusement parks, festivals, shopping centers, and more.

Here are the Top 10 most fun cities in America:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California New Orleans, Louisiana Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.