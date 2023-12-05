Suspect's Mother Served As Getaway Driver During Robbery In Washington

A 24-year-old man was thrown into jail after an early morning robbery which reportedly included his mother as the getaway driver in Western Washington.

The Kent Police Department said the crime happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday (December 4) at a store in the 25900 block of 104th Ave SE. Officials claim a 24-year-old man stole several items from the business before hopping in the backseat of an unlicensed car. According to officers, the driver was a 42-year-old woman who later identified the suspect as her son.

An employee tried to confront them, but the suspected robber pointed a gun at him and the duo fled the scene, authorities wrote. Around 12:40 p.m., two police officers spotted the 24-year-old walking away from a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle and into Clark Lake Park.

Police set up a perimeter around the park and detained the female driver. While the woman was in custody, that's when she revealed she was the mother of the suspect.

K-9 units, a Renton police drone, and a 911 call from a local business helped officers find the suspect, who was hiding underneath a natural ledge. He reportedly told police he dumped the firearm, which he claims was a "BB gun," somewhere during his run.

The 24-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for robbery. No word on whether the mother is facing charges.