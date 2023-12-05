Yo Gotti Attends UCLA Anderson School Of Management To Study Business

Yo Gotti is going back to school to become an even better businessman.



On Tuesday, December 5, a source close to Gotti confirmed to iHeartRadio that the CMG boss is attending the UCLA Anderson School of Business. The Memphis native is currently taking a weekly course called “Corporate Valuation" taught by Professor Lori Santikian. The class will teach Gotti how to use analytical tools for valuing projects, corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt. He'll also be able to come up with a comprehensive equity valuation of a company based on strategic and financial analysis by the end of the course.