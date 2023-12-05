Yo Gotti Attends UCLA Anderson School Of Management To Study Business
By Tony M. Centeno
December 5, 2023
Yo Gotti is going back to school to become an even better businessman.
On Tuesday, December 5, a source close to Gotti confirmed to iHeartRadio that the CMG boss is attending the UCLA Anderson School of Business. The Memphis native is currently taking a weekly course called “Corporate Valuation" taught by Professor Lori Santikian. The class will teach Gotti how to use analytical tools for valuing projects, corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt. He'll also be able to come up with a comprehensive equity valuation of a company based on strategic and financial analysis by the end of the course.
Gotti will receive the best education possible since the graduate program is based out of one of the best business schools in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report. He'll definitely put his newfound education to good use, especially when it comes to his own record label, his MLS soccer team and other business ventures. Gotti currently co-owns the MLS team D.C. United and has gotten a lot more involved with the team in recent months.
The seasoned artist and CEO just wrapped up his brief "Gangsta Art Tour" around the country with his CMG artists GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg and more. The tour hit up major cities like Fort Worth, Tx., Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. During the latter show, Gotti brought out his girlfriend Angela Simmons while he performed "Down in the DM's."