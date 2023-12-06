Another unsuspecting Arizona local came across a massive amount of luck during what was originally planned to be an ordinary run to the grocery store. Although the wild plot sounds like a scenario straight out of a movie, it is one that actually occurred in real life.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the Fry’s Food Store on Bell Road and 14th Street in Phoenix struck luck in Tuesday night’s drawing, yielding a substantial $40,000 prize, as per the Arizona Lottery authorities. The ticket successfully matched four out of the five drawn numbers—18, 35, 40, 64, 67—along with the golden Mega Ball number 18. Initially valued at $10,000, the prize quadrupled due to the inclusion of the Megaplier option.

The Megaplier, which randomly multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, played a pivotal role in elevating the payout. Tuesday's jackpot remained unclaimed, resulting in an escalation of the top prize to an estimated $395 million for the forthcoming drawing on Friday.

Mega Millions, a bi-weekly lottery available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, charges $2 per entry, with an additional $1 for the optional Megaplier.

Winners of Arizona Lottery games must assert their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.