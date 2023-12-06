Best Restaurants To Try At The New $780 Million Casino In Las Vegas

In a resounding affirmation of the Las Vegas Valley region's burgeoning status as a culinary epicenter, the recently opened Durango casino, a $780 million project, solidifies the region's gastronomic prominence.

Positioned on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway, the 83,000-square-foot casino-hotel tower introduces a diverse range of culinary offerings, marking the area as a comprehensive food and drink destination.

Among the standout stand-alone concepts within the casino complex is Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish, an exquisite fish market featuring delicacies like bluefin tuna with Kaluga caviar. Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, with its coastal Mexican-inspired menu, includes a hidden speakeasy, Wax Rabbit, offering a unique experience within the restaurant.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge, positioned as a new sports viewing evolution, boasts a tiered layout allowing minors to dine while enjoying panoramic views of big screens. Summer House brings California-inspired cuisine to the desert, emphasizing fresh ingredients and cultural blending. Bel-Aire Lounge and Oasis Lounge offer distinct atmospheres, blending elegance, energy, and vibe.

The Eat Your Heart Out food hall introduces a mix of new-to-market concepts and Vegas mainstays. Ai Pono Café offers modern Hawaii street food, Fiorella brings prosciutto di Parma and cacio e pepe from chef Marc Vetri, and Irv’s Burgers, an L.A. institution, serves up classic chili cheese fries. Prince Street Pizza, Uncle Paulie’s, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, Oyster Bar, Shang Artisan Noodle, Vesta Coffee, Yu-Or-Mi Sushi & Sake Bar nd DRNK. round out the culinary offerings, providing a diverse and enticing array for visitors.