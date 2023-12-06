Find Out What Californians Listened To In 2023 With iHeartRewind

The year is quickly coming to a close, and what better way to ring in 2024 than with a recap of the songs that stuck by our side through every mood, adventure, and memory? 2023 was certainly a year for the books, so let's rewind with some of your favorite artists, songs, and podcasts of the year!

In an unsurprising and well deserved sweep, Taylor Swift was crowned top artist of the year with 2.8 billion total audience spins. Miley Cyrus was recognized for "Flowers," the top song of the year, with 1.4 billion spins.

iHeartRewind used streaming data to discover each state's favorite song, artist, and podcast. California's top artist of 2023 was Taylor Swift. The most streamed single in California was "Die For You" by The Weeknd. The top artists and singles in the entire country for 2023 are as follows:

Artists:

Songs:

“Flowers” Miley Cyrus (1.4+ billion) “Creepin’” Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage (1.3+ billion) “Calm Down” Rema & Selena Gomez (1.2+ billion) “Die For You” The Weeknd (1.11+ billion) “Kill Bill” Sza (1.1+ billion) “Sure Thing” Miguel (850.6+ million) “Last Night” Morgan Wallen (778.8+ million) “Anti-Hero” Taylor Swift (771.5+ million) “I’m Good (Blue)” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (745.9+ million) “Snooze” Sza (692.7+ million)

iHeartRewind also broke down the most popular podcast by generation, showing substantial variation between all age groups. The podcast data is as follows:

Podcasts:

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.

Thanks for joining us in recapping an unforgettable year of music!