Kentucky-Based Distillery Drops Christmas-Themed Whiskey Series

Just in time for the holiday season, Preservation Distillery + Farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, has unveiled the latest additions to its renowned Very Olde St. Nick whiskey series.

The first release, "Notorious O.S.N.," is a captivating blend of vintage casks aged for 16 years, boasting a cask-strength of 112.5 proof. Described as a flavor explosion with a rich spectrum, this distinctive whiskey is priced at $758.

The second release, "Straight Outta Bardstown," presents a 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon at an impressive 130+ proof. As a single barrel release, it promises a remarkable depth of flavor, according to tasting notes, and is available for $499.

Olde St. Nick is celebrated for its unconventional and flavor-forward bourbons and whiskeys. Established in 1986, the brand has maintained the same ownership for over 35 years, specializing in small releases of vintage stocks produced in extremely limited batches. Each release, typically composed of 1-3 barrels, features hand-designed labels and wax-topped bottles.

Available exclusively at the distillery, these distinct offerings showcase the craftsmanship of Preservation Distillery + Farm, founded in 2015 by Marci Palatella.

Situated on a 40-acre former tobacco farm, the distillery is committed to sustainable practices, producing a range of notable brands, including Rare Perfection, Wattie Boone & Sons, Pure Antique and Old Man Winter. Palatella, a former industry executive, has brought her expertise to create a unique and quality-focused distillery that daily produces four to 10 barrels of exceptional whiskey.