NBA YoungBoy Says His Beef With Lil Durk Is Over
By Tony M. Centeno
December 6, 2023
YoungBoy Never Broke Again shocked fans when he told them that his ongoing beef with Lil Durk is over.
On Tuesday, December 5, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host Gillie Da Kid posted a video in which he reveals the two artists he wants to headline his Gilliefest 2. The Philly native said he'd want Lil Durk and YoungBoy to headline the show on the same night in order to show younger fans that their beef doesn't matter. YB saw the video and decided to provide fans with a positive update that may give Gillie hope about his dream lineup.
“OG, I talk to Durk like every 2-3 nights,” YoungBoy said in a video he posted to social media. “He be talking to me about my music. He focused on a billion dollars right now.”
“Get them to let me out of this house, I hit that stage for you," YB continued. "How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain."
YB added that his issues with Durk were just "entertainment." It didn't sound too entertaining when YB and Durk were fully engaged in a lyrical back-and-forth last year following the release of the OTF leader's "Ahhh Ha." YB responded to Durk on his "I Hate YoungBoy" track, which also featured swipes at Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and others. YB also fanned the flames of their beef with "F**k The Industry Pt. 2" in which he called out J. Cole for collaborating with Durk.
The "All My Life" rapper hasn't responded directly to YB's video but he appeared to allude to the situation in an Instagram Story post.
“You lied bout sending the address 7x when I asked,” Durk wrote. “I’m finna grab my coat. 1 more time send the address.”
See YB's friendly response below.
NBA Youngboy Responds after Lil Durk said he lied about sending his address😭 pic.twitter.com/yGVsEd6bN5— juice (@YorzTrulyJuice) December 6, 2023