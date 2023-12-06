NBA YoungBoy Says His Beef With Lil Durk Is Over

“OG, I talk to Durk like every 2-3 nights,” YoungBoy said in a video he posted to social media. “He be talking to me about my music. He focused on a billion dollars right now.”



“Get them to let me out of this house, I hit that stage for you," YB continued. "How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain."



YB added that his issues with Durk were just "entertainment." It didn't sound too entertaining when YB and Durk were fully engaged in a lyrical back-and-forth last year following the release of the OTF leader's "Ahhh Ha." YB responded to Durk on his "I Hate YoungBoy" track, which also featured swipes at Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and others. YB also fanned the flames of their beef with "F**k The Industry Pt. 2" in which he called out J. Cole for collaborating with Durk.



The "All My Life" rapper hasn't responded directly to YB's video but he appeared to allude to the situation in an Instagram Story post.



“You lied bout sending the address 7x when I asked,” Durk wrote. “I’m finna grab my coat. 1 more time send the address.”



See YB's friendly response below.