New Jersey Singer Advances to Top Nine on NBC’s The Voice

Mara Justine, a local singer from Galloway Township, New Jersey, is making waves on the national stage as she advances to the Top Nine on NBC’s hit reality show, “The Voice”.

The 21-year-old singer has been a standout contestant this season, delivering pitch-perfect performances week after week. Her rendition of “You’ve Got the Love” by Florence & The Machine during the Playoffs was named as her best moment of the season so far.

Justine’s journey on The Voice has been an emotional one. Her mother, Linda, was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer. Despite facing treatment, Linda has been a constant source of support for her daughter, doing everything she can to be present.

Live performances began on the show this week with the viewing audience able to vote to determine who continues to compete in the show. The finale live results show is scheduled to air from 9pm to 11pm on Tuesday, December 19th on NBC. The winner will be awarded a recording contract with Universal Music Group and a cash prize of $100,000.

The Voice premiered in April 2011 and is currently in its 24th season.