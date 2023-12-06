Popular Colorado City Ranked Among 'Most Stressed Cities' In America

Stress is part of everyday life. Finances, work obligations, personal life, and other woes can weigh on people's minds, and that doesn't include sudden setbacks or tragedies that could strike at any moment. Where you live can also affect your mental well-being depending on taxes, crime rates, work availability, and other factors.

That's why WalletHub got to work pinpointing the most and least stressed cities in America. Analysts put together their list after reviewing over 180 cities. "Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates," they wrote.

According to the study, Denver ranked at No. 74 overall. That places the Mile High City on the spectrum of stressful cities thanks to its high marks in "Work Stress." This category includes metrics like job security, average weekly work hours, unemployment rates, average commute time, income growth, job satisfaction, and more.

Here are the Top 10 most stressed cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Birmingham, Alabama Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Shreveport, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Fayetteville, North Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Augusta, Georgia

Check out the full report on wallethub.com.