2 Florida Cities Ranked Among 'Most Stressed Cities' In America

Stress is part of everyday life. Finances, work obligations, personal life, and other woes can weigh on people's minds, and that doesn't include sudden setbacks or tragedies that could strike at any moment. Where you live can also affect your mental well-being depending on taxes, crime rates, work availability, and other factors.

That's why WalletHub got to work pinpointing the most and least stressed cities in America. Analysts put together their list after reviewing over 180 cities. "Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates," they wrote.

According to the study, two Florida cities ranked in the Top 50: Hialeah and Miami.

Hialeah ranked at No. 39 due to high marks in the "Family Stress" category, which includes metrics like separation and divorce rates, single-parent households, child care costs, and more. Miami placed at No. 50 and ranked high in "Financial Stress."

Here are the Top 10 most stressed cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Birmingham, Alabama Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Shreveport, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Fayetteville, North Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Augusta, Georgia

Check out the full report on wallethub.com.