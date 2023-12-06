Suspect In Custody After Six Killed In Day-Long Shooting Spree

A day-long shooting spree that left six people dead and three injured across two counties in Texas ended with the suspect in custody. Authorities said the first shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday (December 5) when the suspect shot and killed an Austin Independent School district police officer near Northeast Early College High School.

Just before noon, officers received a 911 call about a double homicide nearly 18 miles away.

The suspect struck again around 5 p.m., shooting a cyclist four-and-half miles from the scene of the double homicide and leaving him with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two hours later, officers received a report about an armed robbery near Austral Loop. One of the officers found the suspect in a backyard and opened fire. The suspect returned fire, striking the officer several times.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a car but crashed and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Investigators found two more victims inside the house of the reported burglary.

During the investigation, officials learned about the man's connection to a house in Bexar County. Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office found two deceased victims in what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar described as a "grisly" scene. Officials believe the two individuals were killed before the shooting spree began.

No information was released about the identity of the suspect, the motive for the shootings, or the charges he is facing.