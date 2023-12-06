Texas High School Extends Suspension Of Black Student For His Hair

Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has extended its disciplinary action against 18-year-old junior Darryl George, sending him back to in-school suspension for refusing to alter his hairstyle.

The school claims George's hair, when down, is in violation of the dress code. This latest suspension adds to the significant portion of his junior year already spent outside regular classes.

The conflict began in August when George was first removed from class due to his braided locs allegedly breaching dress code rules. The family argues that this violates the CROWN Act, a Texas law against race-based hair discrimination passed in September.

However, the school contends the act doesn't address hair length.

Facing repeated suspensions, George's family has filed a complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Simultaneously, the school district filed a lawsuit questioning whether their dress code restrictions on boys' hair length clash with the CROWN Act.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds plans to address this issue legislatively, aiming to amend the law and eliminate pretextual arguments against CROWN Act compliance.

George, feeling singled out, continues to emphasize the cultural and religious importance of his hairstyle and the frustration of being penalized for something others in the school are doing without consequences.