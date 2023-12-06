The Best Steakhouse In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

December 6, 2023

Photo: Moment RF

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Illinois is Maple & Ash located in the Windy City. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its flavor and quality. The restaurant also serves a delicious seafood tower!

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Maple & Ash is a much-lauded restaurant with a menu built around exclusive steaks. Those found under the Butcher's Reserve section of the menu are the highest quality options and include a five-ounce Takamori drunken-wagyu steak as well as a 40-ounce, 45-day dry-aged tomahawk steak. A fire-roasted seafood tower will be of particular interest to pescatarians."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit dailymeal.com.

